Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $508,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $148.67. The company had a trading volume of 83,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.