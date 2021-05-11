Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $225,000 in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 191,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $1,635,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $5,439,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,621,000.

Shares of FLGB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

