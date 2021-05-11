MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Acquires 45,460 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,460 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.24% of Steven Madden worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In related news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -134.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $43.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.