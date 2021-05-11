MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Acquires Shares of 187,635 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 187,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.72.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.88. 11,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,506. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

