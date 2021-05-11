MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,455 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin makes up about 1.5% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $12,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALEX. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth $10,228,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,826,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,385,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ALEX stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. 2,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,475. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 911.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $19.22.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.