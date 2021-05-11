MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Buys Shares of 220,670 Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 220,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 3.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Domtar by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Domtar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.05.

Shares of UFS stock traded up $7.22 on Tuesday, reaching $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 450,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,493. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

