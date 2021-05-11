MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Cuts Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Kennametal makes up approximately 1.1% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.29% of Kennametal worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after buying an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kennametal stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.18. 7,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,323. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

