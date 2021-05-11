MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Lowers Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 75,895 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.16% of EQT worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 59,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

