MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Takes Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 132,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Denbury by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,241,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,086,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Denbury by 1,719.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 525,432 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.14. 2,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,113. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEN. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.