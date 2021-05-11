MetaHash (MHC) Trading Down 22% Over Last 7 Days

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $66.71 million and $4.76 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.56 or 0.00690349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00067364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.57 or 0.00242641 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $675.01 or 0.01199283 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.08 or 0.00737458 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,711,199,679 coins and its circulating supply is 2,541,909,887 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

