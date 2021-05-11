Metaverse ETP Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $30.18 million and approximately $750,242.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.18 or 0.07270098 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.77 or 0.00198460 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,306,674 coins and its circulating supply is 78,306,576 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

