Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 10,834 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.89. 197,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of -109.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

