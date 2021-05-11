Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 33,850 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,041,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

