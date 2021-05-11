Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 2,494 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $732,174,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $246,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.50. 41,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

