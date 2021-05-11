Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 3,975 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,795 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.90. 422,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,421,308. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.47 and a 200 day moving average of $218.28.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

