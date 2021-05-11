Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $177.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.55.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock opened at $143.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.50. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after buying an additional 63,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,336,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,777,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after buying an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.