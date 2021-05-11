Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

