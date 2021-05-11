Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $1,495,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

