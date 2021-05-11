Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$23.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MI.UN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

TSE:MI.UN traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 60,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,772. The company has a market capitalization of C$788.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.84 and a 1-year high of C$22.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

