Mixin Hits One Day Volume of $460,213.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $403.94 million and approximately $460,213.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mixin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for about $735.26 or 0.01318483 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 77% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

