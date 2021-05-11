Mogo (MOGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. On average, analysts expect Mogo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MOGO opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $431.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.93. Mogo has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $12.29.
About Mogo
Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.
