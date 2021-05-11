Mogo (MOGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. On average, analysts expect Mogo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MOGO opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $431.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.93. Mogo has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

Several research firms have commented on MOGO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mogo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.39.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

