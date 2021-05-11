Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will post sales of $29.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.50 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $4.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 616.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $60.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $80.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.65 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $59.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

MTEM traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,754. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $486.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 235,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,880,875.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 1,185,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,990.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,726,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,441,626 shares of company stock valued at $26,558,770 in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

