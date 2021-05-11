Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MONRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

MONRF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 705. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. Moncler has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $65.15.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

