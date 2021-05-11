Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MONRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

MONRF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 705. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. Moncler has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $65.15.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

