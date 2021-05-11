Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,249,040 shares of company stock valued at $69,395,181. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.