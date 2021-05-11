Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,678 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,249,040 shares of company stock valued at $69,395,181. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

MDLZ opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

