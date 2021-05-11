MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,002.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $17,002.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018443 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00284038 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 221,669,205 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

