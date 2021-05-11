MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $8.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $649.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

