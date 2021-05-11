Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.60 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.29.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,107,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

