Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Moog stock opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.71. Moog has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised Moog from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

