Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

MOG/A stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.82. 115,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Moog from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

