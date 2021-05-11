Mooncoin Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.23 or 0.00661708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

