MoonTools (MOONS) 1-Day Volume Tops $10,338.00

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. One MoonTools coin can now be bought for approximately $86.97 or 0.00157421 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MoonTools has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. MoonTools has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $10,338.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $458.43 or 0.00829828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 150.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00248748 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $671.58 or 0.01215660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00029262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.17 or 0.00713498 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

