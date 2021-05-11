Morgan Stanley Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $495.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $477.00 to $495.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $656.38.

REGN stock opened at $502.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,425,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,487,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 791,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,674,000 after purchasing an additional 108,744 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

