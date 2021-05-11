Morgan Stanley Lowers JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $69.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FROG. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.30.

JFrog stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32. JFrog has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 721.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,401 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,720,000 after buying an additional 1,972,755 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,985,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JFrog by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 567,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 317,053 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

