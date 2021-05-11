Morgan Stanley Raises Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $88.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SYY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,223.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $86.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,907,000 after purchasing an additional 106,167 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 41,835.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sysco by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

