Morgan Stanley Raises WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $55.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WRK stock opened at $59.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $60.56.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,959,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WestRock by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of WestRock by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.