Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $86.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

