Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVDF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 90.08%.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Shares of MPVDF opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.62. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Mountain Province Diamonds from $0.15 to $0.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.