Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Gregory Scott Floerke Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.60) EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPLX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mplx by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

