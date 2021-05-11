MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 70.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UCO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,249. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

