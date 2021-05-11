MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.53. 6,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.56. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

