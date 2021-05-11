MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.02. 418,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,877,539. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

