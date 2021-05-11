MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $436,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 368,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 56,249 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter.

EMLC opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

