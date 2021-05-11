MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after acquiring an additional 254,894 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.