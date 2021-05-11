MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $290.35 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $157.48 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

