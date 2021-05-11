MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,635 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,948.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,313 shares of company stock worth $3,265,536. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

