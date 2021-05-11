MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 177 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW stock opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,326 shares of company stock valued at $28,655,510. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

