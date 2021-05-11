MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 686 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after buying an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,852,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,918,000 after buying an additional 35,229 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $216.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

