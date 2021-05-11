MultiVAC (MTV) Reaches Market Cap of $24.02 Million

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. One MultiVAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. MultiVAC has a market cap of $24.02 million and $2.61 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MultiVAC Profile

MultiVAC (MTV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MultiVAC is www.mtv.ac

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

Buying and Selling MultiVAC

