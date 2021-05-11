MVL Hits Market Cap of $297.41 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $297.41 million and approximately $3,774.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00084778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00060446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00064211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00107809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.77 or 0.00800191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.22 or 0.09348341 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,745,530,263 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars.

